New Delhi, August 31: Schools will reopen in severals states of India from tomorrow, i.e. September 1, 2021. Netizens are posting funny memes and jokes over the decision to reopne schools. Notably, the Centre has asked states to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before September 5. As daily COVID-19 cases are following a downward trend in the country, schools in Delhi, Tamil Nadu Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and Puducherry are opening for physical classes with 50 percent attendance.

Here Are Funny Memes:

#SchoolsReopen Parents (who were eagerly waiting for this day) : pic.twitter.com/T1bOAidF9y — SEEKING THE CODE🔭 (@SeekingTheCode) August 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)