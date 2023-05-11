Oceans could appear strangely scary if we imagine their vastness and mystery. In a video shared by @OddlyHorrifying on Twitter, a Scuba Diver is seen having a close encounter with a huge shark. The shark is seen nearly dashing the scuba diver in the video. The scuba diver gets scared for a moment as he couldn't see the incoming shark due to unclear ocean water. Great White Shark Washed Up on a Beach in North Carolina? Here's the Fact Check Behind Viral Social Media Post.

Watch the Close Shark Encounter Here:

When the water isn't clear pic.twitter.com/Qgmofj7WkN — Oddly horrifying (@OddlyHorrifying) May 11, 2023

