Internet users were left amused by an image that went viral on social media that depicts a comical response to an exam question about the boundary between India and Pakistan. The length of the border between India and Pakistan was the subject of a political science exam question in a school in the Dholpur region of Rajasthan. In response, the student stated, "Seema Haider is the 'Seema' (border) between India and Pakistan," in a hilarious way. In addition, he gave her height to be 5 feet 6 inches, as the length of the border between the two countries. Notably, earlier this year, Seema Haider, a native of Pakistan, made news across the country when she entered India illegally to live with her lover. She and her four kids travelled via Nepal to India to live with Sachin Meena, an online gamer she met in 2019 while playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). Student Defines 'Marriage' in Hilarious Way; His Viral Interpretation About The Sanctioned Union Will Make You Laugh Till it Hurts.

Student’s Amusing Response to Question on India-Pakistan Border Goes Viral

Question - Bharat aur Pakistan ke bich kaun si seema hai, lambai batao? Answer - Dono desho ke bich Seema Haider hai, uski lambai 5 ft 6 inch hai, dono desho ke bich isko lekar ladai hai. pic.twitter.com/25d5AvUlwl — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 21, 2023

