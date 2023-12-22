A 12th-grade student’s hilarious answer to a political science question has gone viral on social media. The question, which was about the name and length of the border between India and Pakistan, was part of an exam paper in a school in Baseri in Rajasthan's Dholpur. The student wrote that the border was Seema Haider, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall. For the unversed, Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman who came to India to marry her lover Sachin, whom she met online. Their cross-border love story has been in the news for a while. The answer sheet, which is said to be from Bagthar Government Higher Secondary School, has gone viral on various social media platforms. Seema Haider to Play Role of RAW Agent in Bollywood Movie? Pakistani Woman Who Illegally Entered India for PUBG Lover Gives Audition (Watch Video).

‘Seema Haider’

Question - Bharat aur Pakistan ke bich kaun si seema hai, lambai batao? Answer - Dono desho ke bich Seema Haider hai, uski lambai 5 ft 6 inch hai, dono desho ke bich isko lekar ladai hai. pic.twitter.com/25d5AvUlwl — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 21, 2023

