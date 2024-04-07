A shocking video surfaced on social media, depicting a man attempting to snap a selfie with a leopard. This encounter took place in an open field rather than a controlled setting like a zoo or wildlife park. Both the man and the wild animal seem at ease, as though they were having a casual conversation. Interestingly, as the man proceeds to capture ‘the perfect’ selfie with the animal, the apparently relaxed leopard was seen sitting on the ground and looking towards the man. While the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown, a video of the instance is currently doing rounds on social media. Madhya Pradesh: Locals Walk and Take Selfies With Sick Leopard in Dewas; Video Goes Viral.

Selfie With Leopard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ghantaa (@ghantaa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)