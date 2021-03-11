Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak 2021 Messages Take Over Twitter

Netizens Celebrate the Great Night of Ascent

Kankar Se Kalma Padhwao, Phir Kehna Hum Jaise Thhe... Doobey Suraj Ko Lautao, Phir Kehna Hum Jaise Thhe... Tum Bhi Zara Meraj❇ Ko Jao, Phir Kehna Hum Jaise Thhe... Jao Namaze🙌🏻 Lekar Aao, Phir Kehna Hum Jaise Thhe...#27thRajab #isrameraj #ShabeMeraj pic.twitter.com/I1FcUVbcMJ — $#@#!|) (@ShahidChauhan27) March 11, 2021

Shab-e-Meraj Messages

Netizens Share Wishes on Shab-e-Miraj

It’s #ShabeMeraj for me tonight..Will pray specially for you all! May Allah accept our prayers & bless us 💫 Remember me in your prayers please..need them :❤️#ShabeMeraj — Haniya (@Haniya1100) March 11, 2021

Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak

#ShabeMeraj Mubarak Ho Aap Sab Ko. — Mirza Hyderabad. (میرزا حیدرآباد) (@mirzahyd1) March 11, 2021

