Do you know what the idiom saved by a whisker seems like? A video of this highly blessed man who escaped some serious injuries or maybe death several times is an excellent example of the expression. The now-viral clip shows a man dressed in black running while competing in a bull race. The fellow dodged three dreadful bull attacks. The massive beast also crashed the man into the wall and tried to hit him with its horns. In the end, the gentleman leaps over the fence and blends into the crowd. Bull Attack: Man Dies After Being Attacked by the Bovine in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

Watch The Shocking Footage:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)