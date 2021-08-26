Odisha's Shree Jagannath temple reopened for devotees after four months. The temple was closed for a long time due to COVID-19 pandemic. A long queue of people visiting from different parts of the country was seen waiting to have the 'darshan' of the deity. The people are allowed to enter for darshan from 7 am to 7 pm. However, the temple will be closed to the public during weekends in order to sanitise the premises.

Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri Reopens for Darshan

ସୁପ୍ରଭାତ! Today's Patitapaban Darshan at Shree Jagannatha Temple, #Puri. pic.twitter.com/yqL2simky6 — Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand art of 'Jai Jagannath' recreating a replica of the deities. Have a look!

Sudarshan Pattnaik Sand Art

