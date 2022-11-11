Singles’ Day 2022 is celebrated on November 11 every year. It is believed that singles chose the date 11/11 since the number 1 represents a single person and the date looks like four single sticks strung together, who are trying to make the most of their time and are single and on their own. This unofficial holiday celebrates singlehood and is for all those people who are not in a relationship. As this day is centred around bachelors and single women, memes for this day are sure to follow. On Singles’ Day 2022, have a look at these funny memes and hilarious jokes celebrating singlehood by social media users. Singles’ Day 2022 in China Date: Know All About Its History, Significance of the Day and Ways To Celebrate This Festival About Singlehood.

Singles’ Day 2022 Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Robinson (@krobinson89_)

Something to Think About...

I am being informed that Singles Day is a not really about single people at all... It is about shopping and posting this meme: https://t.co/x8RKeqJaph pic.twitter.com/P5wC4ZVOkv — BenzoBucko (@BenzoBucko) November 11, 2022

Truth Bombs!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saad.here (@saadcassm)

Absolutely!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Přïÿã-The Lost Girl (@priyawritesup)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faraz Abdullah ® (@faraz.abdullahx)

