A small dog named 'Tippy' from Texas got accidently stuck behind a toilet. The owner had to take help from the firefighters to rescue the little dog. The team of firefighters from The Woodlands Fire Department tried several things, but in the end, they had to remove a small amount of Sheetrock to free the pinned pooch. "Great job! [sic]," a user commented on the pictures shared by The Woodlands Fire Department. Small Boy Helps Thirsty Dog Drink Water From Tap, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Check the Pictures of the Little Dog's Rescue:

