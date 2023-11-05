On Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, wishes and tributes have poured from across the country. A Cuttack-based smoke artist celebrated the star cricketer's birthday with a unique artwork for him. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the artist is seen using smoke to draw out Virat Kohli's face on a sheet of paper. He prepared the framework of the face and later drew the details using a pencil. Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday in style with a record-equalling 49th ODI century. Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Virat Kohli on His 35th Birthday With Sand Sculpture at Puri Sea Beach.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | Cuttack-based smoke artist creates a picture of cricketer Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday. pic.twitter.com/9eYUQIpHOy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)