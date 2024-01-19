An Australian family had an unwelcome visitor last week—an eastern brown snake, the world's second-most dangerous and venomous snake. The toddler’s mother discovered the snake coiled inside the drawer while fetching clothes for him. The family reached out to snake catcher Mark Pelley, known as 'The Snake Hunter,' to safely remove the snake. Pelley recorded part of the incident, sharing it in a Facebook video. The footage captures him searching the drawers and revealing the snake hidden in the back corner. Pelley explained that the snake likely snuck into a pile of laundry and made its way into the house when the boy's mom brought in clothes from outside. Snake Inside Helmet Video: Cobra Found Coiled Inside Helmet in Kerala’s Thrissur, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Watch the Chilling Video Here:

