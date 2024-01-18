On a domestic flight from Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, to Phuket, in the southern province, chaos broke out when passengers found a live snake in an overhead bin. AirAsia Thailand confirmed to CNN that it was aware of an incident onboard Flight FD3015, which took off from Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport on January 13. The Malaysian news site UtusanTV posted a video on TikTok that appears to be from the event and shows the little snake crawling over the overhead bin. A flight attendant can be seen in the video attempting to catch it with a water bottle before moving on to a trash bag. The video is currently doing rounds on the internet. Snake on Plane For Real! Serpent Moves About the Cabin of United Airlines Flight, Sending Passengers Into Panic At Newark Airport.

Passengers Find Live Reptile on AirAsia Flight

