Recently, Dr Tamitha Skov, a space weather expert, predicted a solar storm that would hit the Earth on Tuesday, July 19. The physicist posted on social media about the flare that looked like a filament in the shape of a snake. The massive solar storm has the power to disrupt radio signals and severe geomagnetic effects on the planet. Reportedly, the solar flare can also cause disruptions to the widespread radio and GPS signal on the night of July 19. These geomagnetic storms can cause voltage fluctuations and may even lead to impaired appliances and electrical wiring. Some interested Twittrati shared their opinions and discussed the phenomenon. Solar Storm To Hit Earth on THIS Date; Check Timings, Effects and Other Details Inside.

What do you think about Solar Strom please tell me#Solarstrompic.twitter.com/CDwHFPoFSc — Geekblogger (@Geekblogger1) July 18, 2022

🚨 NASA is predicting a solar flare on July 19 which may disrupt GPS/radio pic.twitter.com/H22QzDTvua — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) July 17, 2022

According To NASA An X Class Solar Flare Is Headed Directly Towards Earth Somewhere Between July 19th 2022 And July 22nd 2022. Expect Mild To Severe Disruptions Depending Where You Live And Most Likely Satellite Failure. pic.twitter.com/QIF7Tku7VJ — Mason Stone (@MasonStone2222) July 18, 2022

According to that reliable source, NASA - a solar flare is due to hit earth. Be prepared for energy blackouts. No doubt they have a camera next to the sun in 'outer space'. 😂 — One of God's children... Trisha J. Kelly. ✝️💗🕊 (@Trishajkelly) July 18, 2022

NASA SDO’s data is still as spectacular. C8.5 solar flare ejecting plasma. Earth placed for size reference (not distance! I better mention it). #nasa #sdo #sun pic.twitter.com/RiP1O45AOZ — Romeo Durscher (@romeoch) July 11, 2022

