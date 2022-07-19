Recently, Dr Tamitha Skov, a space weather expert, predicted a solar storm that would hit the Earth on Tuesday, July 19. The physicist posted on social media about the flare that looked like a filament in the shape of a snake. The massive solar storm has the power to disrupt radio signals and severe geomagnetic effects on the planet. Reportedly, the solar flare can also cause disruptions to the widespread radio and GPS signal on the night of July 19. These geomagnetic storms can cause voltage fluctuations and may even lead to impaired appliances and electrical wiring. Some interested Twittrati shared their opinions and discussed the phenomenon. Solar Storm To Hit Earth on THIS Date; Check Timings, Effects and Other Details Inside.

What's Your Say On The Solar Flare? 

Solar Flare WARNING! 

Solar Storm To Hit OUR Planet!!!

It's NASA's Report 

Solar Storm Tweets 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)