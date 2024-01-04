The first look of the invitation card for the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, scheduled on January 22 in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, was released recently and quickly went viral. However, there was an issue, and the netizens were quick to point it out. The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows a spelling mistake in the word "Invitation". Netizens quickly pointed out the typo "Invitaion". "You had just one job Apparently it's supposed to be "Beginning of New Era of Civilization" but can't even get simple stuff right," one user wrote. Ram Mandir Invitation Card Video: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Starts Sending Invite for Consecration Ceremony, Take a Look.

Though the 'Card' is in itself as resplendent as the soon to be an eternal abode of Sri Raghunandan dev ji, but a small error in the word (invitation) could have been taken care of before being circulated. Apologies in advance for pointing it out. जय सिया राम।।🙏 — Ankit Saini (@just_ankiit) January 2, 2024

You had just one job Apparently it's supposed to be "Beginning of New Era of Civilization" but can't even get simple stuff right https://t.co/FVG9E7639f pic.twitter.com/FyfFg06prE — Sumedh Bhagwat (@sumedhbhagwat) January 3, 2024

Spelling mistake of invitation. — Sukadev Sahoo (@Sukadev1435) January 3, 2024

Invitation spelling is wrong. This is exact reason you want one language policy https://t.co/OxMydqIM2K — Mr.Software (@_mike_ross_) January 4, 2024

