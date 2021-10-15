After motorists noticed a Squid Game motorway sign on the M4 road, the police have reassured that it's a diversion board and will not lead them to the Netflix show. The signage sees the same three symbols/shapes featuring in the hit Netflix series. Circle, triangle, square, and an arrow feature on the board.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)