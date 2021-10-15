After motorists noticed a Squid Game motorway sign on the M4 road, the police have reassured that it's a diversion board and will not lead them to the Netflix show. The signage sees the same three symbols/shapes featuring in the hit Netflix series. Circle, triangle, square, and an arrow feature on the board.

Evening all, So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew! #P6110 pic.twitter.com/eIGcMJPuzf — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 11, 2021

