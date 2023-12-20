As the Sensex and Nifty experienced a sharp decline on Wednesday, December 20, following an all-time high, the stock market crash prompted a wave of funny memes and jokes on social media. From humorous takes on Jethalal's memes to references to financial figure Harshad Mehta and the latest dance sensation, Abrar Haque, viral memes flooded social platforms, providing a humorous take on the market's turbulence. Despite the sharp losses in domestic benchmark indices, attributed to profit booking and concerns over stretched valuations, netizens found solace in the online world of funny memes and jokes. Netizens creatively expressed the market tumble through relatable and entertaining content. Stock Market Today: Nifty Sees Biggest Single-Day Decline Since October 26 on FII Selling, Rising COVID Cases in Kerala.

Jethalal to Harshad Mehta, Internet Laughs It Out

Investors specially bulls after Stock market Crash to god!#StockMarketCrash pic.twitter.com/FqLAOliEWY — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) December 20, 2023

Abrar Haque's Dance Song Inspires Memes

Funny Takes on Stock Market Crash

