The new gulab jamun paratha that has been making rounds on the internet recently, may be to your liking if you have a sweet craving. A vendor can be seen in the video rolling the paratha dough and stuffing it with two gulab jamuns. He further adds sugar syrup once it is hot off the tawa. Tandoori Chicken Ice Cream With Chocolate Sauce Is Worst Nightmare Come True Moment for Food Lovers! (Watch Viral Video).

Street Vendor Makes ‘Gulab Jamun’ Stuffed Paratha

Good morning❤️❤️... Nashte me Gulab jamuna pratha kha lo friends🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/C0Y7m6TT2D — harshu 🐼 (@Highonpanipuri) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)