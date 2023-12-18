Students from Allen, a renowned engineering coaching in Rajasthan, were involved in a recent incident of street fighting. A recently surfaced video showed them engaging in violent altercation and disrupting traffic. The video captured a large-scale altercation between two student groups that grew more violent as it went on. Reports state that a girl was the reason behind this fight, but no further details have been disclosed. Bystanders didn't try to break up the fight, instead, they merely stood and took pictures. The video was shared on X by the Ghar ke Kalesh page, and within a few days, it garnered over a lakh views. Students Fight Inside Allen Classroom Video: Two Students Fight, Brutally Thrash Each Other Over Seating Issue at Coaching Facility.

Students Fight Video

Kalesh b/w Two groups of Bois outside coaching institute after Classes over a girl pic.twitter.com/xKC5xGVrtM — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 16, 2023

