A stunning light show was held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gujarat today, January 10. The scintillating light show depicted the unique friendship that India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share. The 2-minute 25-second video clip showed well-known monuments in India and the UAE, including the Statue of Unity, Burj Khalifa, Vande Bharat train and Hotel Atlantis, among others. Besides, the light show also depicted the flag and map of both India and the UAE. The light show is part of the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which is held in Gujarat from January 10 to 12. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: India To Become World’s Third Largest Economy by 2027-28 With GDP Surpassing USD 5 Trillion, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Stunning Light Show Depicts India-UAE Friendship

#WATCH | Light show at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir convention centre depicts India-UAE friendship Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here from January 10-12 pic.twitter.com/nvhQXDp9bm — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

