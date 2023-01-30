This year, the Paris Fashion Week witnessed some really weird and distinctive attires, giving rise to a meme galore online. The quirky collections by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren have blown away everybody's mind. In viral pictures and videos, models walked down the runway in topsy-turvy gowns, inverted and diagonal gowns and attire with gravity-defying concepts. Interestingly one model cat walked with a dress fully upside down while another had the bodice emerging from the front and the skirt bottom from the back. US Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Falls Down After Struggling to Walk on Valentino Runway in Viral Video; Netizens Criticize The Italian Luxury Fashion House.

Here Are The Pictures:

"Un sentido abstracto de surrealismo", se lee en el perfil de IG de #ViktorandRolf y no queda más que maravillarse pic.twitter.com/12WE4VtSxa — lacurvadelamoda (@lacurvadelamod) January 26, 2023

Some More Eye-Grabbing Clicks From The Fashion Show:

Viktor & Rolf couture ss23 pic.twitter.com/zwFCRKxAiE — linda (@itgirlenergy) January 25, 2023

What Say?

