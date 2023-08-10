A shocking incident unfolded in Telangana as a family of three members attempted suicide in front of a borrower's house due to an unpaid loan. Reportedly, Srinivas from Kalyan Nagar in Godavarikhani Peddapalli District had lent six and a half lakh rupees to a resident from the same colony. Frustrated by the unpaid debt, Srinivas and his family tried to set themselves on fire using kerosene. The disturbing video shows the man pouring kerosene on his wife and daughter before pouring it on himself while bystanders looked on. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident involving both parties. Telangana: 23-Year-Old IIT Student From Odisha Found Dead on Campus in Sangareddy, Police Claim Suicide.

Family of Three Attempts Suicide in Telangana