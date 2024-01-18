Get a sneak peek into the making of a one-of-a-kind sushi pasta dish that has been making waves on social media. The kitchen team of a restaurant in Florida invites viewers to witness the intricate process of bringing this extraordinary dish to life. In the video, we see the chef start by taking fresh edible flowers and putting them between two softened rice paper sheets. Then, to make the noodles thicker, he doubles them up. For the final touch, he carefully cuts the layered papers into fine strips followed by a dressing in ponzu sauce and a garnish of sushi-inspired ingredients. Ice Cream Noodles Cooked With Chilli Sauce Is the Latest Weird Food Combination That Will Make You Question Everything! Watch 'Scary' Video.

Watch the Viral Sushi Pasta Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WΛVE 波 Asian Bistro & Sushi (@wavemountdora)

