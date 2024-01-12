Swedish social media star Elvira Lundgren nearly brought down the internet with a recent video that showed her hair turning into a sparkling ice crown when she ventured outside in the bitterly cold northern Sweden. Lundgren's widely shared video serves as a terrifying reminder of the terrible weather that is sweeping the nation, with some areas experiencing bone-numbing lows. For many Swedes, the ice onslaught is creating more than just online entertainment; it's inflicting considerable inconvenience and suffering. "Temperatures have reached -30 degree Celsius, and I just had to do a little experiment", Lundgren wrote in the caption of the video. Man Tries To Eat Ramen Noodles Outdoors in Freezing Temperature In Viral Video; What Happens Next Will Shock You.

Elvira Lundgren’s Hair Freezes, Turns Into Glistening Ice Crown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvira Lundgren (@exploring.human)

