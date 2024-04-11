A video of a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner allegedly stealing a pair of shoes from outside a flat in Gurugram has gone viral on social media. The incident, which took place on April 9, was captured on CCTV and shared by a user named Rohit Arora on April 11. In the video, the delivery partner can be seen carrying a bag of grocery items up the stairs to a flat. After ringing the doorbell and delivering the order, he appears to notice a pair of Nike shoes outside the flat. He then proceeds to pick up the shoes, conceal them with his towel, and leave the premises. Arora claims that the shoes belonged to his friend and has accused Swiggy, the parent company of Instamart, of refusing to share the delivery partner’s contact details. In response to the video, Swiggy stated, “We expect better from our delivery partners.” Madhya Pradesh: Frustrated Over Police Inaction in Theft Case, Woman Throngs Kotwali Police Station With Family in Rewa, Performs 'Aarti' of Police Officer; Viral Video Surfaces.

Swiggy Delivery Man Steals Shoes

Still waiting for their response. pic.twitter.com/AOjVAlEwyq — Rohit Arora (@arorarohit) April 11, 2024

Swiggy Responds

We have got your DM, see you there! ^Nish — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 11, 2024

