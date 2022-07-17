Google Doodle celebrated 112th birth anniversary of the German electronic music composer and physicist, Oskar Sala on July 18, Monday. The music pioneer began creating compositions with instruments like violin and piano. Born in 1910, Sala was into music since the very young age and was widely recognised for producing sound effects on a musical instrument called a mixture-trautonium. It was his interest of mastering at the unique instrument that led him to study physics. Check out how the search engine giant celebrated his birthday.

Oskar Sala Google Doodle

Take a beat to celebrate German electronic composer Oskar Sala's 112th birthday. He developed & played the mixture-trautonium, which introduced a unique sound to television, radio & film. Learn about his legacy & instrument in today’s #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/YC1kOPZFxepic.twitter.com/r1wXsrDoLW — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 17, 2022

