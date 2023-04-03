The Guinness World Record for the tallest snow person has been set by Residents of Maine, USA. Residents of Bethel town and from surrounding towns built a snow woman measuring 37.21 m (122 ft 1 in) tall, over a period of one month, completing it on 26 February 2008. They named her Olympia and it was just a few feet shorter than the Statue of Liberty. Interestingly, for her eyelashes, almost 8 ski boards were used. World’s Largest Pizza! Guinness World Record for Biggest-Ever Arena-Size Cheese and Pepperoni Pie Set by Pizza Hut; See Pics.

Tallest Snowperson in the World

