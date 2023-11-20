While Indians are still reeling from the pain of losing the ICC World Cup 2023 Finals on Sunday, November 20, videos and pictures from Chennai's Marina Beach have surfaced online. An Indian journalist posted pictures and videos of "sad" people enjoying Australia's victory and winning the title of "best cricket audience" on 'X'. Omjasvin, an X user, posted the images and videos on social media. He said that although the Chennai audience was discouraged, they nonetheless applauded the Australian team's win and sent them out with raucous celebrations. At Marina Beach, more than 3,000 people turned out to witness the game between India and Australia. In the video, crackers pop, and spectators applaud the Australian squad with standing ovations. ICC World Cup 2023: Chandigarh Auto Rickshaw Driver Vows to Give Free Rides for Five Days if India Wins Final Match (Watch Video).

Cricket Fans Give Standing Ovation to Aussies at Chennai's Marina Beach

Cracker celebration at #Marina Beach for Australia win. #Chennai crowd was sad but they still gave a standing ovation for Aussies’ victory and a send off with cracker celebrations. Over 3000 people gathered to watch the match at Marina beach today. #INDvAUS #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2AglLvcDpe — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinTOI) November 19, 2023

