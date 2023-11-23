An elephant was found trapped in an agricultural pond by forest personnel patrolling in the forest in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, November 23. After significant efforts by forest officials, the giant animal was rescued safely in the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore. A video of the rescue operation surfaced online and is currently doing rounds on social media. Elephant Found Dead at Agricultural Land in Coimbatore’s Semmedu Village in Boluvampatti Forest Range, Cause of Death Yet To Be Known.

Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Trapped in Agricultural Pond in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An elephant was rescued safely by forest officials after it was found trapped in an agricultural pond. The officials were patrolling the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore when they found the elephant, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/dzGV2wPVom — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

