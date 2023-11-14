An unidentified biker got into trouble after a video of him depicting firecrackers going off from his bike as he performed a dangerous stunt went viral on social media. Following Diwali, the video from the Trichy area of Tamil Nadu surfaced online and started doing rounds online, leading the police to start looking for the rider. The biker was shown in the video pulling off a wheelie, a maneuver in which a two-wheeled vehicle goes a short distance with its front wheels lifted. The motorcyclist sped off with the front wheels in the air, setting off the crackers attached to the bike's headlight and front number plate. The police obtained the accused biker’s information using the Instagram page "Devil Rider," whose watermark is visible in the footage. Ajay, the biker's assistant, has been taken into custody, and they are now searching for the biker. A complaint has been filed in the matter for careless driving and putting other people's safety in jeopardy. Gurugram: Miscreants Seen Bursting Firecrackers on Moving Car's Roof, Video of Dangerous Stunt Goes Viral.

Man Performs Dangerous Stunt With Firecrackers Attached to Bike

எவனோ ஒருத்தன் ஆரம்பிச்சி வச்சான், இப்ப நிறைய பேரு இதே மாதிரி பைக்ல வெடி கட்டி வீடியோ போட ஆரம்பிச்சிட்டானுக. pic.twitter.com/cpofhXjV6W — 𝗟 𝗼 𝗹 𝗹 𝘂 𝗯 𝗲 𝗲 (@Lollubee) November 12, 2023

