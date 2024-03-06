In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, a woman was sitting on a local train at approximately two in the morning when she saw many guys observing her. This was a component of Hauterrfly's investigative effort, in which one of their journalists made a video that went viral on social media to assess the safety of women travelling in Chennai late at night. She was watching the situation when she stepped onto the city's local train and came upon an unexpected, uncomfortable, and terrifying episode. She was disturbed to see a man sat a short distance away making lewd movements with his tongue and improperly touching himself. The journalist was stunned by this startling scenario and was shocked by what she had seen and experienced. The video is currently doing rounds on social media. Molestation in Mumbai Local Train: Woman Commuter Molested, Harassed Aboard Running Train Near Grant Road Station, Case Registered.

Journalist Records Man Making ‘Lewd Gestures’ at Her on Local Train

