Tanzanian viral creator Kili Paul who became an overnight sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to Bollywood tunes is back with another fantastic reel on Instagram. This time, he chose Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's song Dance Meri Rani. In the shared clip, Kili can be seen dressed in his traditional avatar and moving his body to Nora's latest hit track. As soon as he posted the dance video online, Paul's comment section saw fans appreciating his talent. Kili Paul dancing to Dance Meri Rani, watch it now!

Kili Paul Dances to Nora Fatehi's Song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)