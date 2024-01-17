The jury is out! Guinness World Records has bestowed us with their list of record-breaking solo female artists. Reigning pop queen Taylor Swift has astonishingly clinched the first position with a grand total of 69 records. Adele grabs the second spot with a whopping 44 records. The sensational Shakira takes the third spot with an amazing 21 records. Beyoncé rocks the fourth position with an impressive 20 records to her name, and Madonna is in the fifth spot with an impressive tally of 16 records. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Makes Guinness World Record As Highest-Grossing Music Tour in History!

Guinness World Records Unveils List of Titles Held by Solo Female Artists:

