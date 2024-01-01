The free bus travel for women initiative taken by the Congress government in Telangana has resulted in an increased number of female passengers utilizing the service. Along with an increase in the usage of state transport buses, the implementation of free travel for women by the newly formed Revanth Reddy government has also led to a notable rise in traffic. Amid all these, a brawl erupted between women passengers in RTC bus coming From Zaheerabad to Sangareddy. The video of the scuffle between the women passengers has gone viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows women engaged in fist fight and grabbing each other's hair. A man finally intercepted and broke off the fight. KSRTC Bus Passenger Slapped Video: Female Conductor Slaps Elderly Woman on Karnataka Government Bus Between Kundgol and Hubballi, Clip Goes Viral.

Ugly Fight Erupts Between Women Passengers Inside RTC Bus:

