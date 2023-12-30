Tesla Model X has become the centre of attention in Bengaluru, as a viral image captures the electric vehicle near the Cubbon Park Metro Station traffic signal. Tesla India shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that it's not a test vehicle but was reportedly brought to India by an official from Dubai during their stay period. The sleek and futuristic design of the Model X sparked excitement among onlookers in Bengaluru. Tesla Cybertruck Fully Unveiled During ‘Cybertruck Delivery Event’: From Design to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Telsa’s Bulletproof Vehicle.

Tesla Model X Spotted in Bengaluru

Tesla model X spotted in Bangalore. Please note that this is not a test vehicle but some official from a foreign country (Dubai - that’s what we’ve been told) has brought it along to India during their stay period. @Tesla @elonmusk @WholeMarsBlog @SawyerMerritt pic.twitter.com/DyDBC54HLt — Tesla India (@TeslaIndiaGroup) December 30, 2023

