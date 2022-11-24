With Thanksgiving arrives the most important Turkey Day dinner everyone dreams about for the whole month. Thanksgiving 2022 is here and so is your chance to embrace the food coma that comes after Thanksgiving dinner! It’s the time for dressing up to go nowhere and bringing out those gorgeous yet comfortable loose Thanksgiving pants because what’s Thanksgiving dinner without gaining a few extra pounds and embracing a ‘food baby’ along the way? As you brace for the most-awaited dinner with flavours of Turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin, it’s time for all the Thanksgiving 2022 memes you can scroll through as you lie on the sofa with a full belly and a food coma. The internet knows how to celebrate this holiday in the right way and we have got you covered with the best Thanksgiving 2022 food coma funny memes this year. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

Here Are Some Hilarious Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Capps (@jennnc813)

Aren't We All?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cuatasmemeria

LOL

Get that Thanksgiving food coma pic.twitter.com/prBgXJgKKX — Mr Timmy G (@Mr_Timmy_G) November 24, 2022

True Story!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorilla Press Radio (@gprcast)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Crone (@pizzacrone)

Of Course

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous In Real Life (@famousinreal.life)

Food Coma Incoming!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Lawler (@workretiredie)

All Of Us!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Put yourself into a food coma and (hopefully) enjoy the day off!#HappyThanksgiving2022 pic.twitter.com/gxZt1LTUz9 — TrialsOfBrenTTRPG (@TrialsOfBren) November 24, 2022

