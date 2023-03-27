A black leopard was spotted crossing the Mul-Chandrapur Road near Nagpur in Maharashtra. The very rare animal was seen in the daylight inside the core Tadoba range, which amused and rejoiced the animal lovers. The video was shot by a person from a distance on their phone. The big cat then disappears into the bushes. Rare Black Leopard Hunts Deer in Wild Under Bright Spotlight; Viral Video Makes Netizens Furious Over This Gross Invasion of Privacy!

Bagheera Spotted:

Black leopard on Mul-Chandrapur road pic.twitter.com/r8WAOWAUt5 — ProshunTOI (@ProshuncTOI) March 26, 2023

