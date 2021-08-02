There’s a Girlfriend’s Day celebration every year on August 1 in the United States of America. Boyfriends shower their girlfriends with love, flowers, gifts and true feelings. But how many of you know about another ‘special’ day dedicated to ex-girlfriends! Yes, there’s National Ex-Girlfriend Day, celebrated on August 2, right on the heels of the Girlfriend’s Day celebration. Well, do not worry, you are not the only clueless one here. Netizens are having a field day ‘celebrating’ National Ex-Girlfriend Day 2021!
See, We Were Not Making Up Some Random Day
happy national ex-girlfriend day ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0L35DHEdJU
— muneerno (@muneernx) August 2, 2021
Still, Some Just Don't Believe It
Its National Ex Girlfriend Day today??? They be making shit up i swear
— ♡♡ sarah ♡♡ (@eatdolls) August 2, 2021
This Will Come Handy
Aug 1 national girlfriends day
Aug 3 national boyfriends day
Aug 9 national bbf(boy bestfriend) day
Aug 10 national gbf(girlbestfriend) day
Aug 15 national ex day
Aug 18 national Couples day
Aug 20 national Crush day
Aug 31 national Break up day
— Madamme Siri (@Drey_Andreyyyyy) August 2, 2021
As of Today, Happy National Ex-Girlfriend Day
happy national ex girlfriend day pic.twitter.com/LcN38na40x
— rene 🍥 (@sanyaluvr) August 2, 2021
Hee Haww
I see it’s “national girlfriend day” first off, what?!! Stop it. Second off, when is national ex-girlfriend day? #NationalGirlfriendDay pic.twitter.com/HLvO4QHy36
— PatrickChappell (@PatrickChappell) August 2, 2021
True That
Good morning, its happy national ex girlfriend’s day pic.twitter.com/W4tYtM1XRA
— Not Farra (@starlightfa_) August 2, 2021
I Know, Right
i love how it’s literally the day after national girlfriend day. like you don’t appreciate your girl, you get an ex. lmao https://t.co/9CQ3tBDwNj
— dari (@darxhew) August 2, 2021
