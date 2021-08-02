There’s a Girlfriend’s Day celebration every year on August 1 in the United States of America. Boyfriends shower their girlfriends with love, flowers, gifts and true feelings. But how many of you know about another ‘special’ day dedicated to ex-girlfriends! Yes, there’s National Ex-Girlfriend Day, celebrated on August 2, right on the heels of the Girlfriend’s Day celebration. Well, do not worry, you are not the only clueless one here. Netizens are having a field day ‘celebrating’ National Ex-Girlfriend Day 2021!

See, We Were Not Making Up Some Random Day

Still, Some Just Don't Believe It

Its National Ex Girlfriend Day today??? They be making shit up i swear — ♡♡ sarah ♡♡ (@eatdolls) August 2, 2021

This Will Come Handy

Aug 1 national girlfriends day Aug 3 national boyfriends day Aug 9 national bbf(boy bestfriend) day Aug 10 national gbf(girlbestfriend) day Aug 15 national ex day Aug 18 national Couples day Aug 20 national Crush day Aug 31 national Break up day — Madamme Siri (@Drey_Andreyyyyy) August 2, 2021

As of Today, Happy National Ex-Girlfriend Day

happy national ex girlfriend day pic.twitter.com/LcN38na40x — rene 🍥 (@sanyaluvr) August 2, 2021

Hee Haww

I see it’s “national girlfriend day” first off, what?!! Stop it. Second off, when is national ex-girlfriend day? #NationalGirlfriendDay pic.twitter.com/HLvO4QHy36 — PatrickChappell (@PatrickChappell) August 2, 2021

True That

Good morning, its happy national ex girlfriend’s day pic.twitter.com/W4tYtM1XRA — Not Farra (@starlightfa_) August 2, 2021

I Know, Right

i love how it’s literally the day after national girlfriend day. like you don’t appreciate your girl, you get an ex. lmao https://t.co/9CQ3tBDwNj — dari (@darxhew) August 2, 2021

