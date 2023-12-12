A disgruntled passenger expressed dissatisfaction over IndiGo's recent decision to discontinue standalone sales of beverage cans, citing inconvenience and a lack of customer-centricity. The traveller highlighted the new policy, requiring passengers to purchase beverages only in conjunction with meals, eliminating the option for standalone tea or coffee, stating "They Don’t Sell Tea, Coffee Separately." D Prasanth Nair took to X to share his experience, posting pictures of IndiGo's revised snacks menu. The post quickly gained traction on social media, prompting IndiGo to respond, citing a commitment to providing an efficient and sustainable snack experience aligned with their "Go Green" initiative. However, users noted that the airline's response did not address the core concern raised by the original post. IndiGo Flight Attendants Fight With Passenger Old Video Goes Viral: 5-Year-Old Clip of Airline Staff Misbehaving With Elderly Man Doing Rounds on Twitter, Here's What Had Happened in 2017.

IndiGo Faces Heat Over Snack-Beverage Bundle

Recently took an IndiGo flight. Surprised to find that they don't sell tea/ coffee separately. Given that many pax would be wanting to just have a tea/coffee, one would need to buy a snack + beverage for 200/, effectively meaning a tea/ coffee will cost 200/ Definitely not an… pic.twitter.com/6h3G6hXEjO — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) December 10, 2023

IndiGo Responds

making it better value for their money. Our buy-on-board service is entirely optional for customers to exercise their choice. We thank you for your feedback and look forward to welcoming you onboard soon.~ Thanks, Team IndiGo (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 10, 2023

