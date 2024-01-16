In a remarkable mid-air rescue, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a doctor on an Akasa Air flight from Kochi to Mumbai, played a crucial role in saving a co-passenger's life. The incident unfolded when a fellow traveller experienced a medical emergency, struggling to breathe with dangerously low oxygen levels and soaring blood pressure. Dr Abby Philips, despite initial fatigue, swiftly took charge, using his medical expertise to diagnose pleural effusion and administer life-saving measures. With limited resources, including a turbulent flight, he performed a double puncture for intravenous access and administered medications. The assistance of calm and composed flight attendants helped the doctor successfully stabilise the passenger, whose critical condition could have led to a mid-air cardiac arrest. Akasa Air Staffer Slapped, Physically Assaulted by Female Passenger at Lucknow Airport; FIR Registered.

Doctor Saves Passenger's Life on Akasa Air

As a doctor, the first time I actually used a stethoscope after three and half years was on a mid air flight, two days ago. On my flight from Kochi to Mumbai via @AkasaAir the man sitting next to me became breathless. I was tired from work and it was a late evening flight and… pic.twitter.com/Doyl4Yyjin — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)