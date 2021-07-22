A super-adorable video of an alpaca visiting Hangzhou restaurant went viral on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok). This ridiculously cute creature politely entering the room is just good enough to melt my heart. And that smile plastered on the animal’s face is killing me already.

Check Out Cute Alpaca Douyin Video:

Here's How Internet Reacted to Alpaca Entering The Restaurant Video:

FAQ on This Alpaca

Quite a Conspiracy Theory

They're For Real And So Cute

And In Case You're Wondering About The Track

I M GONNA CRY

Thank God I Am Not The Only One Thinking This

HAHHAHA Karen of Alpaca Land

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)