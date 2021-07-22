A super-adorable video of an alpaca visiting Hangzhou restaurant went viral on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok). This ridiculously cute creature politely entering the room is just good enough to melt my heart. And that smile plastered on the animal’s face is killing me already.

Check Out Cute Alpaca Douyin Video:

An alpaca walks into a restaurant in Hangzhou. I dunno why... pic.twitter.com/gduYkrtil1 — przidnt🥭 (@przidnt1) July 19, 2021

Here's How Internet Reacted to Alpaca Entering The Restaurant Video:

FAQ on This Alpaca

yes, the owner of the restaurant has two alpacas, and she brings them to the restaurant sometimes. — przidnt🥭 (@przidnt1) July 21, 2021

Quite a Conspiracy Theory

Must be a tourist, Alpacas are from South America, and live at altitudes of between 11,000 and 16,000 feet, which is odd, because Hangzhou is at sea level, an explanation is that they fled their home because of US backed coups. — Keith Massey (@massey1947keith) July 20, 2021

They're For Real And So Cute

That is the cutest thing I have ever seen — Jack (@jackbrabon) July 20, 2021

And In Case You're Wondering About The Track

I M GONNA CRY

I still can’t believe that alpaca actually exists and they aren’t toys or something, they’re so cute I’m gonna cry — ☯︎ (@nNEBULA5) July 21, 2021

Thank God I Am Not The Only One Thinking This

he has this aura and i can’t decide if it’s nice or extremely haunting — 𝐋𝐨𝐮 (@heyloulou_) July 21, 2021

HAHHAHA Karen of Alpaca Land

Oh god, she wants to speak to the manager. — Jason Lauchlan (@Arem177) July 20, 2021

