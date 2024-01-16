A video going viral on social media shows a train reportedly missing away from running into a car at a railway crossing. The 28-second video clip shows an express train of the Indian Railways trying to cross a railway crossing. The video also shows a car being stuck on the side of the railway tracks as the train narrowly misses running into the vehicle. While the location of the incident is unknown, the car's number plate reads "Uttar Pradesh". A user who shared the video on X said, "Now that's what we call a close escape." The user also said that a part of him wanted the train to cause at least some damage to the car. "It would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner," the tweet read. ‘Face FIR if You Stop on MTHL’: Mumbai Police Issues Warning As Videos of Traffic Violations on Atal Setu Go Viral.

Now that's what we call a close escape 😂 Also, A part of me wanted the train to give atleast some damage to the car, it would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner.#indianrailways pic.twitter.com/A5ODUW4Uhh — Saurabh • A Railfan 🇮🇳 (@trainwalebhaiya) January 15, 2024

