Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, who is known for sharing witty messages and funny videos recently took offence to an old video of comedian Kapil Sharma. The old video of Kapil Sharma shows the comedian making an insensitive joke during a show when he says, "Tu Bhartiya Nari Hai To Main Kya Nagaland Se Aayi Hun". The video was shared by a Twitter user Rajbir Rohilla, who asked Temjen to remind Kapil Sharma that Nagaland is an integral part of India. Reacting to the old video where Kapil Sharma is seen cracking insensitive jokes about Nagaland, Temjen said, "Is it you?" He also shared the tweet with a caption that read, "Main Marjawaan!" 'Not Sleeping Okay': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Latest Post With Quirky Caption Wins Heart Online (Check Tweet).

Temjen Imna Along Questions Kapil Sharma Over Insensitive Joke

Main Marjawaan!@KapilSharmaK9 Ji, ye aap hi hai na? https://t.co/xXjvjyFy58 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 11, 2023

