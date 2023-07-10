In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a couple is seen dancing in the rain. The video shared by a Twitter handle shows a girl and a boy recreating the popular song "Tum Se Hi" from the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer film Jab We Met. The widely famous song from the film directed by Imtiaz Ali shows Shahid and Kareena Kapoor dancing in the rain. The couple in the viral video are seen recreating the popular dance sequence while it is raining. "This Or Nothing [sic]," read the caption of the viral video. Dance Video: Woman Grooves To 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar' Song at Railway Platform in Mumbai, Clip Goes Viral.

Here's the Viral Video:

This Or Nothing 😭😭❤️ Najar na lge 🧿 pic.twitter.com/OkG6S5dEjG — Anu. (@theLostFirsbee) July 7, 2023

