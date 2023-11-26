A massive tornado has gripped the city of Dalaman, Turkey, as captured in a terrifying video that is now circulating widely on social media. The footage depicts the tornado's ominous formation, highlighting the natural phenomenon's intensity. The viral video has sparked widespread concern and awe, drawing attention to the power of nature in unexpected urban settings. Pfizer Plant Destroyed by Tornado in US Video: Tornado Severely Damages Pfizer Facility With COVID-19 Vaccine in North Carolina, Employees Evacuated Safely.

WATCH A huge tornado formed in the city of Dalaman, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/pezhNw80fq — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 26, 2023

❗🌪🇹🇷 - Impressive images of the huge tornado that formed today in Dalaman de Muğla, Turkey. (25.11.2023) pic.twitter.com/HIBlAJeOkP — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) November 25, 2023

The large tornado in Dalaman of Muğla province, Turkey 🇹🇷 (25.11.2023) Video: Altan Celik TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/yY0dMMK1fg pic.twitter.com/guoLMB8Hhk — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) November 25, 2023

Wow! Video of cloud rotation before the tornado in Dalaman, Turkey yesterday 🌪️👀 pic.twitter.com/dRQgSdf5Xc — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 26, 2023

