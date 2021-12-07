UAE government announced that it will move to four-and-a-half working days with effect from January 1st, 2022. WHAT? Which means that the citizens will get to enjoy weekend from Friday afternoon to Sunday night! What a relief for the employees residing in United Arab Emirates as their work-life balance is all set to get in place very soon. Meanwhile, netizens yearn to pack their bags and shift to UAE right now as they flood the micro-blogging site with funny memes and messages. Check out the hilarious reactions of the people below!

Memes OP!

Have You Booked the Tickets Already?

Kudos to the UAE Government

When Will This Happen in India?

Yes, Shifting to UAE

UAE Paves a New Path for Employees Today!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)