UAE government announced that it will move to four-and-a-half working days with effect from January 1st, 2022. WHAT? Which means that the citizens will get to enjoy weekend from Friday afternoon to Sunday night! What a relief for the employees residing in United Arab Emirates as their work-life balance is all set to get in place very soon. Meanwhile, netizens yearn to pack their bags and shift to UAE right now as they flood the micro-blogging site with funny memes and messages. Check out the hilarious reactions of the people below!

Memes OP!

*UAE becomes the first nation to move to a 4.5 days working week* Uae employees to their boss when he calls for work on Friday evening : pic.twitter.com/JjCYHO7Dv5 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 7, 2021

Have You Booked the Tickets Already?

UAE announced 4.5 working days, signs of moving there? 😝😒 — Just Ree Things (@Ree29) December 7, 2021

Kudos to the UAE Government

4.5 day work week. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #UAE That’s fantastic. I increasingly believe work day should be 4 days. You’re working long hours and weekdays go away in a flash. https://t.co/5KsWEQVlm4 — Tazeen Syed (@Tazeen_11) December 7, 2021

When Will This Happen in India?

UAE to have long weekend which will start from Friday noon means only 4.5 working days. And here in India boss expect to work on Sunday if single or alone at home 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) December 7, 2021

Yes, Shifting to UAE

UAE Paves a New Path for Employees Today!

The #UAE is the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week. Work Week is 4.5 Days Long, Saturday-Sunday Weekend. The weekend will start at noon on Fridays. — Jignesh Thanki (@JigsThanki1987) December 7, 2021

