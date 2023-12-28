A mysterious ring of lights suddenly appeared in the sky, confusing the locals of Milan, Italy on Thursday, December 28. Social media videos appeared to show a bright white ring in the sky, high above the trees close to the ancient city in northern Italy. Some speculated on social media that they had just witnessed a UFO or even one of Elon Musk's Starlink satellites. The pics and videos of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Mysterious UFO-Like Halo of Red Light Seen in Sky in Italy, Disappears Within Seconds! Netizens Suspect Alien Activity.

UFO Scare in Italy

WATCH: Mystery lights above Milan leave locals bemused, suggesting alien interference pic.twitter.com/msE2eaSYK4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)