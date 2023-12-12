In a shocking video clip that recently surfaced online, a thief was seen ramming the owner of a car into the brick wall before driving off the driveway in South Yorkshire's Doncaster, United Kingdom. During the incident, the car's door was also pulled off, while it was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the driveway of the victim on December 6. In the clip, the robber left the injured man moaning in agony on the ground after smashing him into the wall while driving away his black SUV. Later, the victim can get seen getting up and hurrying into his house while clutching his wounded arm. UK Car Theft Video: Robbers Steal Rolls Royce Using Antenna to Pick Owner’s Key Signal in Essex.

UK Car Theft Video

This is what we have to put up with in Ireland pic.twitter.com/pCfxRK1NYT — Eoghan MacDonnchadha (@EoghanMacDonnc1) December 9, 2023

