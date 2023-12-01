By cloning the key signal with an antenna, high-tech criminals managed to steal the most expensive SUV in the world in just 30 seconds. When the £350,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan was parked on its owner's driveway in the early hours, it was the target of the brash thieves. The keys to the luxury 4x4 were found inside the suburban residence, and CCTV footage shows a hooded individual scanning the keys with both hands while holding a wire antenna in the air. Using a technique called 'relaying', a second guy with a transmitter detected the signal, turned on the black Rolls, and entered it. The incident took place in Essex’s Aveley town in the United Kingdom. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. UK Burglar Sentenced 16-Month Jail for Stealing Handcuffs, Car Keys From Police Station; Judge Calls Case ‘Unusual’.

Robbers Steal Rolls Royce Using Antenna in UK

SHOCKER Rolls Royce stolen using an antenna to pick up the owner's key signal pic.twitter.com/BeGfNGFvZB — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 1, 2023

