Two 'Just Stop Oil' protesters have broken the glass protecting an artwork on display at the National Gallery. On Monday, November 6, the demonstrators broke the glass covering the Rokeby Venus painting at the central London museum using safety hammers. According to the Metropolitan Police, protestors were detained on suspicion of causing criminal damage. Diego Velazquez painted the artwork in the 1600s. Previously, suffragette Mary Richardson partially destroyed the painting in March 1914. Just Stop Oil Protestors Interrupt Play on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 Second Test, Jonny Bairstow Picks Up Pitch Invader and Carries Him off the Field (Watch Videos).

‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters Destroy Protective Glass of Painting at National Gallery in London

NEW - Just Stop Oil protestors have smashed the glass by hammering on the painting in the National Gallery in London pic.twitter.com/XWFk2HWTcR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 6, 2023

